Kennedy Brown, Taylor Jones and Greta Kampschroeder Leaving Oregon State

The offseason has proved to be rough on Oregon State Women’s Basketball, as three key contributors to the team’s 2021-22 season have announced they will be entering the transfer portal. Kennedy Brown, Taylor Jones and Greta Kampschroeder will all have new homes next season, leaving the Beavers with several important spots to fill in the roster.

Kampschroeder was the first to announce her departure, making her decision known last Wednesday. Kampschroeder was a former McDonald’s All-American before she came to Oregon State, and was ranked the 32nd best player in her class by ESPN. Kampschroeder found an immediate role on the team in her one season, starting 25 games. She finished the season with an average of 5.2 points per game.

Thank you Beaver Nation pic.twitter.com/I2CsmTUc10 — Greta Kampschroeder (@gretakamp10) March 30, 2022

Kennedy Brown announced her decision to enter the portal over the weekend. Brown came to Oregon State for the 2019-2020 season as a McDonald’s All American and 5 star recruit. Her freshman season was cut short by an ACL tear in February. She missed the entirety of the next season while rehabbing that injury. Her return for the 2021-22 season was highly anticipated, and she did not disappoint. She was third on the team in overall scoring, averaging 7.9 points per game, and second in rebounds, averaging 6.3 per game. She also tied for the team lead in blocks, with 33.

Finally, Taylor Jones announced today that she would also be entering the portal. Jones came to OSU at the same time as Brown, and also made an immediate impact. She was an All Pac-12 Freshman in her first season, and an All Pac-12 honoree in her second. Unfortunately, this season her contributions were limited by a lingering shoulder injury, and her season was shut down in December.

All three players were expected to be big parts of the Oregon State team for the next few seasons. Head Coach Scott Rueck will surely be working the transfer portal in attempt to bring in some new talent. This past season, Emily Codding and A.J. Marotte both came to Oregon State through the portal and became key contributors. The team also has some amazing prospects coming to the program in 2022, including ESPN top 10 recruits Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers.

Still, its going to be a very different team next season.