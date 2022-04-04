Filed under: 2022 NCAA Tournament Schedule: National Championship (Monday) Follow the 2022 NCAA Tournament, even if the Beavers are sitting at home watching along with you. By The_Coach Apr 4, 2022, 5:00am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NCAA Tournament Schedule: National Championship (Monday) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Monday, April 4th National Championship: #1 Kansas vs. #8 North Carolina Time: 6:20 PM PT Coverage: TBS Loading comments...
Loading comments...