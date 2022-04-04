 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NCAA Tournament Schedule: National Championship (Monday)

Follow the 2022 NCAA Tournament, even if the Beavers are sitting at home watching along with you.

By The_Coach
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship-South Carolina vs Stanford Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, April 4th

  • National Championship: #1 Kansas vs. #8 North Carolina
  • Time: 6:20 PM PT
  • Coverage: TBS

