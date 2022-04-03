Beavers Take Down Stanford 3-2 In Extra Innings

After a frustrating loss Friday night, the Beavers found themselves in a close fought game Saturday evening. Once again the game went into extra innings, but this time Oregon State emerged on top, pulling out a 3-2 win in the 11th inning. The Beavers improve to 20-6 on the season, and 7-4 in Pac-12 play.

After being shut out on Friday, the Beavers went scoreless for the first three innings last night. Finally, in the bottom of the fourth, they got their first runs of the series. Jacob Melton led off the inning with a double, and then reached third on a wild pitch. A Garret Forrester single then scored Melton.

Forrester advanced to second on a Travis Bazzana single, and to third on a fly ball from Tanner Smith. A Jabin Trosky sacrifice fly then got Forrester across home plate, giving the Beavers a 2-0 lead.

Stanford tied things up in the top of the fifth, with a fly ball from Joe Lumuscio scoring the first run and a single from Carter Graham scoring the second. That was the last scoring either team would see in regulation as each bullpen locked down the other side’s hitters.

Oregon State’s pitching was on point for the second game in a row. Starter Jacob Kmatz pitched for 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs with 6 strikeouts. Ben Ferrer then came in for the next 5 innings, and allowed only 2 hits and no runs against 5 strikeouts. Ryan Brown picked up the win, giving him a 3-0 record, pitching in the two extra innings, allowing 2 hits and throwing 3 strikeouts.

Oregon State’s final run came in the bottom of the eleventh. After Jabin Trosky struck out and Matthew Gretler popped up, a Wade Meckler double gave the Beavers a runner in scoring position with two outs. A Justin Boyd single was all Meckler needed to get home, giving the Beavers the 3-2 win.

The rubber match between the Beavers and Cardinal is set for later today, with first pitch scheduled for 12 PM PT.