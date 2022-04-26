Beavers win first meeting against Ducks

Following a weekend series sweep against Washington, the Beavers were back in action against in-state rival Oregon on Tuesday looking to continue their four-game winning streak. Oregon State held the Ducks to only two runs and had six pitchers take the mound with Mitchell Verburg getting the win and Ryan Brown getting his sixth save in the 4-2 win over Oregon. Justin Boyd led the Beaver offense with two RBIs and a stellar defensive play robbing an Oregon home run to help preserve the OSU lead.

Oregon State got on the board in the first frame with Wade Meckler hitting a single to get on base and eventually found himself on third. Jacob Melton grounded into a double play but brought in Meckler to get the Beavers up 1-0 early.

In the top of the fourth Travis Bazzana grounded out to start the inning but the Beavers followed that at-bat with a double, home run by Justin Boyd, and another double to grow the visiting lead to 3-0.

Oh man, Justin Boyd absolutely got ahold of that one.



The Ducks responded in the bottom of the sixth inning bringing two runs across after being held scoreless and cut the OSU lead down to one at 3-2. Meckler drove in another Oregon State run in the top of the seventh to get the lead back up to two.

But the Beavers weren’t able to bring any more runs across with the bases loaded stranding all runners. Oregon was able to draw a walk in the bottom of the ninth but Ryan Brown didn’t allow another base runner and closed out another Beaver win 4-2. Oregon State will continue its road trip to Salt Lake and take on the Utes for a three-game series on April 29-May 1.