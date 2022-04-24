Taylor Jones, Kennedy Brown announce their new commitments

After Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown announced their intent to enter the transfer portal in early April, the once-prized Beaver duo announced separately their commitments to the new schools they will be attending in the past 24 hours.

Brown who missed a whole year while rehabbing from an ACL tear, made 30 game appearances, and 21 starts in the past season for Oregon State averaged 7.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, will now be a Duke Blue Devil.

While Jones an All Pac-12 honoree in 2020-21 missed most of the past season with a shoulder injury and only appeared in nine games, a Texas native, Jones will be returning to her home state and announced her commitment to the University of Texas.

Most Beaver fans will be left wondering what could have been with the star-studded duo if they could have been healthy at the same time. The future still looks very bright for the Oregon State women’s Basketball program with some important returners coming back and Oregon native and former Arizona Wildcat Bendu Yeaney committing to OSU in the past week.