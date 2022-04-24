Beavers Finish Washington Sweep With 7-1 Win

Oregon State finished their weekend sweep of the Washington Huskies with a comfortable 7-1 win. Everything was clicking for the Beavers Sunday afternoon, with both pitching and hitting looking impressive, as the Beavers move to 31-8 overall. They also continue to hold onto first place in the Pac-12, with a 13-5 record.

Washington struck first Sunday afternoon, scoring a run in the top of the first thanks to a Colby Wallace single. They would hold onto that 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth, when Oregon State tied things up with a Gavin Logan single. The game remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh, when Oregon State broke the stalemate.

Greg Fuchs was walked to give the Beavers their first runner of the inning, and then a pair of singles from Jake Dukart and Kyle Dernedde loaded the bases. That set up Wade Meckler, and as he has done all weekend, he took the opportunity to send a double to deep left field, scoring Dukart and Fuchs. Oregon State left the seventh with their first lead of the game, 3-1.

Great piece of hitting and we have the lead!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/OMUh4NaOZR — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 24, 2022

The Beavers really took control in the bottom of the eight. Garret Forrester led off the inning with a single, and advanced to second on a Gavin Logan ground out. After a strikeout and two walks, the Beavers had the bases loaded but two outs on the board. Another walk, to Wade Meckler, scored a run for the Beavers, and then the next batter, Travis Bazzana, was hit by a pitch scoring another. Finally Jacob Melton hit a single to Meckler and TJ Wheeler, giving the Beavers a 7-1 lead.

That lead held throughout the game thanks to an excellent showing from OSU’s pitching. After the one run in the first, the Beavers clamped down on Washington, with Ben Ferrer throwing an amazing 5.1 innings in middle relief. Ferrer struck out five while allowing only one hit and no walks. Ferrer picked up his first win of the season, giving him a 1-0 record, while Ryan Brown grabbed his fifth save of the year after coming in to close out the game in the eighth.

The Beavers are coming up on an important week. On Tuesday, they’ll travel to Eugene for their first match up with the Ducks this season. Oregon is currently ranked 20th by D1 baseball, so this could be one of the Beavers so far this season. Next weekend, they’ll travel to Utah for a road series against the Utes