Beavers Win Series Over Huskies With 8-0 Shutout

The #2 ranked Oregon State Beavers sealed another Pac-12 series win with a dominant 8-0 shutout of the Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon. After a close fought extra innings game Friday night, game 2 looked like it was played by two completely different teams, with amazing pitching from Oregon State pitchers and a huge day from Wade Meckler improving the Beavers record to 30-8 overall, and 12-5 in Pac-12 play.

Wade Meckler started the Beavers day with a double to left center, and then advancing to third base on a wild pitch. Travis Bazzana was then walked, and Jacob Melton was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Justin Boyd. Boyd hit a single to right field, scoring Boyd and Melton. A Greg Fuchs single then brought Melton home, giving the Beavers a 3-0 lead after the first.

In the bottom of the second, Meckler once again started the inning with a double. He advanced to third on a grounder from Bazzana. After Jacob Melton was walked, Melton and Meckler pulled off a double steal to give the Beavers another run, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Ah, the good old double steal for a four-run lead.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/h4G0vVKvr8 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 23, 2022

That was the only scoring for the next four innings. While the Beavers couldn’t get anything more going offensively, Jacob Kmatz clamped down on the Huskies, only allowing 3 hits and 1 walk over his 6.1 innings pitched while striking out five. Kmatz would eventually pick up the win today, improving his record to 7-0.

Oregon State finally got their bats warmed up in the bottom of the seventh. Two walks to Garret Forrester and Greg Fuchs gave the Beavers a pair of runners with two outs on the board. Jake Dukart then belted a huge double down the right field line, and while he was called out while trying to stretch it into a triple, it was enough to score Forrester and Fuchs to give the Beavers another pair of runs.

In the bottom of the eighth Wade Meckler hit his third double of the day, and then advanced to third on a Travis Bazzana fly ball. A Jacob Melton homer then scored the final two runs of the day. After Mitch Verburg sent the Huskies packing with a three up three down top of the ninth, the Beavers sealed the win 8-0.

NO DOUBTER! And Jacob Melton knew it.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/P7OQba3x00 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 23, 2022

Oregon State will go for the sweep tomorrow, with first pitch for Game 3 scheduled for 1:05 PM PT.