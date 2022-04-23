Beavers Take Down Huskies 4-3 In Extra Innings

The Washington Huskies pushed the Beavers right to the brink in the first game of their weekend series, but Oregon State managed to pull out a win in the 10th inning. The 4-3 victory improves the Beavers’ record to 29-8 overall, and 11-5 in conference play.

After two scoreless innings, Oregon State struck first in the bottom of the third. A Wade Meckler single scored Jake Dukart, and a few batters later a Justin Boyd single scored Meckler. The Beavers would hold on to that 2-0 lead until the top of the sixth.

After allowing no hits for the first five innings, Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe worked two quick outs in the sixth. Unfortunately, one out was all Washington would need, as they broke the no hitter with a Cole Miller single and then a walk and a passed ball gave the Huskies two runners in scoring position. A Will Simpson double tied the game for Washington, and an AJ Guerrero single gave them the lead.

The Huskies held the lead until Wade Meckler started the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to tie things up. After a scoreless ninth inning the game was headed for extra innings, and the Beavers found themselves in trouble right away.

McKay Barney led off the inning with a single for Washington, and then made it to second on a wild pitch. Oregon State managed two outs, but with a runner in scoring position Washington was threatening to take the lead. Closer Ryan Brown came in to cut off the Huskies, and worked a beautiful three pitch strikeout to end the inning.

Ryan Brown forces UW to leave 2 on and he is PUMPED UP.



Top of the order due up in B10 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/qGPvfFLMIO — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 23, 2022

With one out on the board, Travis Bazzana belted a triple to deep center field to give the Beavers a scoring opportunity. Washington intentionally walked the next two batters to try to force a double play, but Garret Forrester singled to right center to give the Beavers the 4-3 win.

Game 2 between the Beavers and Huskeis is set for tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM.