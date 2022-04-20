Bendu Yeaney transfers to Oregon State WBB

Bendu Yeaney has committed to play for Oregon State women’s basketball next season. The senior guard played the last two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. She announced her decision on Twitter Wednesday evening.

One Last Ride, I think it’s a good time for the Oregon kid to come back home #gobeavs pic.twitter.com/i0K6uNFCx4 — Bendu yeaney (@Benduyeaney1) April 21, 2022

Yeaney started all 29 games last season for the Wildcats averaging over 25 minutes a game. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. The veteran guard is especially skilled defensively using her height and athleticism to disrupt opposing ball-handlers. She averaged 1.5 steals per game this past season.

Oregon State fans might remember Bendu Yeaney because she scored a season-high 15 points in Gill Coliseum helping lead the Wildcats to a road victory. Another career highlight for Yeaney came with the Wildcats when she scored the team’s last five points in an overtime win over No. 6 Louisville. Before playing for the Wildcats she spent two and a half seasons playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon State has seen a number of players transfer this offseason including: Kennedy Brown, Taya Corosdale, Taylor Jones and Greta Kampschroeder. Despite the transfers the Beavs will welcome back guards Talia von Oelhoffen, A.J. Marotte and Noelle Mannen as well as post Jelena Mitrovic. The Beavers also signed four incoming high school seniors.

With the additional roster spots expect Scott Rueck and company to welcome a few more players from the transfer portal before next season starts.