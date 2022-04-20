Beavers Win 9-4 To Split Series With Gonzaga

After a tough loss against Gonzaga Monday night, Oregon State bounced back on Tuesday with a solid 9-4 victory over the Bulldogs. That splits the midweek series 1-1, and improves the Beavers record to 28-8.

After giving up 13 runs on Monday, it looked like the Beavers were in trouble again early this evening. Oregon State surrendered four runs in the top of the first inning, and it looked like Gonzaga was once again going to rip through the Beavers’ pitching. However, those four runs would be the only runs the Bulldogs managed.

The Beavers struck back in the bottom of the second. After Jacob Melton was walked, a Gavin Logan double gave OSU their first run of the night. A Matthew Gretler ground rule double then scored Logan, and then Gretler reached home thanks to a single from Paul Myro IV. A Justin Boyd single then scored Myro to tie the game 4-4 after two.

OSU took the lead in the third. The Beavers loaded the bases thanks to three walks to Gavin Logan, Matthew Gretler and Paul Myro IV. That meant the bases were loaded for Wade Meckler, and he hit a double to deep center field to score all three runners, giving OSU a 7-4 lead.

The Beavers added two more runs; in the sixth a Garret Forrester single scored Jacob Melton, and in the eighth Justin Boyd knocked a solo home run over the right field wall. In the mean time, Oregon State’s pitching shut down Gonzaga. After a rough first inning, starter Brock Townsend recovered and allowed only one hit and one walk in the next three innings.

Oregon State went to the relievers after that, with Mitch Verburg coming in in the fifth and picking up the win to give him a 3-3 record. Ben Ferrer, Reid Sebby and Ryan Brown followed him, and only allowed one hit between the three of them. After some struggles in previous games, tonight was an amazing showing from the Beavers’ bullpen.

Oregon State will return to Pac-12 Baseball Friday night, when the Washington Huskies come to town for a three game series. Game 1 is scheduled for a 5:35 start.