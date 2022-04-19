Oregon State Basketball: Transfer Guard Gianni Hunt Picks Sacramento State

Like nearly every other Division I school, the crazy world of the transfer portal and player movement has hit the Beavers hard, as four players in Tre Williams, Dashawn Davis, Jarod Lucas and Gianni Hunt have all decided to leave Corvallis after this past season’s disastrous 3-28 campaign.

Hunt announced the decision on Twitter on Monday night, following a junior year in which he averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just nine games of action for Oregon State. Ranked as a three-star recruit coming out of Bishop Montgomery High School in California, a usual hotbed for recruits under head coach Wayne Tinkle, he originally committed to the Beavers back in 2019.

Whether or not the Beavers will be able to find suitable replacements for their long list of transfers is still unknown, but Tinkle has been making moves to aid in the recruiting process, such as adding Georgia Tech assistant Eric Reveno to the Beavers staff in an associate head coach role.

In other Oregon State men’s basketball news, the program offered their second prospect in the 2024 class, dishing out a scholarship to guard Vazoumana “Zoom” Diallo from Curtis Senior High School in Tacoma, Washington last week.