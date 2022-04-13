Oregon State Basketball: Wayne Tinkle Adds Veteran Coach Eric Reveno As Associate Head Coach

According to a release from the Oregon State athletic department, Beavers head men’s Wayne Tinkle has added seasoned coach Eric Reveno to his staff in an “Associate Head Coach” role. Reveno’s appointment helps to fill the void left by the recent restructuring of the staff, which included parting ways with assistants Kerry Rupp and Stephen Thompson Jr.

Reveno comes to Corvallis from Georgia Tech, where he’s spent the past six seasons on Josh Pastner’s staff, including the last three as the associate head coach for the Yellow Jackets. During that time, he helped the ACC school to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 and oversaw the development of players such as 2021 ACC Player of the Year, forward Moses Wright and 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, guard Jose Alvarado.

Prior to his time in the Peach State, Reveno served as the head coach at Portland from 2006-16 and anchored the bench at Stanford in multiple assistant roles from 1997-2006. He also previously played his collegiate basketball for the Cardinal from 1985-1989.

The addition of Reveno to the staff should help mightily on the recruiting trail, where he’s been able to establish a national base of contacts through his decades in the game and in terms of player development, where he’s widely revered in the sport as an elite developer of interior talent.

The full release from the school on Reveno’s addition can be found here.