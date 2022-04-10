Beavers Beat Trojans 7-3 To Finish Weekend Sweep

Oregon State baseball finished their weekend sweep of the USC Trojans with a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon. The win clinches Oregon State’s first series sweep of a Pac-12 opponent this season, and improves the Beavers’ record to 24-7 overall, and 10-5 in conference play.

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first. A Jacob Melton double scored Justin Boyd for the first run of the game, before a Travis Bazzana single scored Melton to give Oregon State a 2-0 lead.

That was the only scoring until the bottom of the fourth, when USC’s Adrian Colon-Rosado hit a solo home run to get the Trojans on the board. The Beavers got that run back in the top of the sixth, when Jacob Melton got from second base to home on a stolen base and a throwing error.

Oregon State held onto that 3-1 lead until the bottom of the seventh. USC’s Nick Lopez opened the inning with a single, and then reached second base on a wild pitch. A single from Trevor Halsema scored Lopez, and Halsema then managed to steal second to get in scoring position. After getting to third on a fly ball, Halsema scored after a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

It didn’t take long for the Beavers to regain control of the game. The top of the eighth began with Jacob Melton being walked, before a Garret Forrester single got him to third base. An infield single from Travis Bazzana loaded the bases but couldn’t advance Melton. Gavin Logan was then walked, giving OSU the lead back.

After a Brady Kasper strikeout, Jake Dukart was hit by a pitch, giving the Beavers another run. A ground out from Kyle Dernedde scored Bazzana, and then a wild pitch Gavin Logan. The Beavers scored 4 runs in the top of the eighth, off of a walk, an hbp, a sacrifice grounder, and a wild pitch. No hits.

That lead was insurmountable for the Trojans. Reid Sebby came in to close out the final two innings, and went three up three down in both the eighth and the ninth, sealing a 7-3 win for Oregon State.

Next weekend, OSU will be back in Corvallis for a series against Long Beach State. Game 1 against the Dirtbags is scheduled for Thursday, April 14th, with first pitch set for 5:35 PT.