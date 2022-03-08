Glenn Taylor Jr makes All-Freshman Team

The Pac-12 released their men’s basketball awards for the 2021-2022 season and Glenn Taylor Jr. earned his way onto the All-Freshman Team. Arizona lead the way with the player of the year, coach of the year, defensive player of the year, most-improved and sixth-man of the year. Check out all the awards here.

Glenn Taylor Jr. averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29 games. He’s started the last 11 games and is flourishing averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds during that stretch. He is the first Oregon State Beaver to make the All-Freshman Team since 2000 (Brian Jackson). Since that time four players (Lamar Hurd, Sasa Cuic, Hallice Cooke & Tres Tinkle) have earned honorable mention though.