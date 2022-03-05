Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Anteaters 9-5

UC Irvine hung tough with Oregon State for four innings tonight, but the Beavers’ bats would not be denied. A five run fifth inning powered OSU to a 9-5 victory over the Anteaters, keeping OSU undefeated with a 9-0 record.

In the top of the third, the Anteaters’ Connor McGuire led off with a solo home run for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, a two run double from Jacob Castro gave UC Irvine a 3-0 lead, and suddenly the Beavers found themselves in the largest hole they’d seen in 2022.

Boyd is red hot this series; this swing gives him 5 RBI over two games and puts us on the board.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8MJTNvak5n — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 5, 2022

It didn’t take long for OSU to respond. In the bottom of the third, Wade Meckler led off with a single, and then moved to second when Travis Bazzana was walked. A double from Justin Boyd extended his hitting streak and scored Meckler to give the Beavers their first run of the day. Jacob Melton then grounded out but scored Bazzana, and then a sacrifice flyl from Garret Forrester scored Boyd to tie the game 3-3.

UC Irvine got the lead back in the top of the fifth with a one run Jacob Castro single, but Oregon State took control of the game in the bottom of the inning. A Jacob Melton single scored Justin Boyd to tie the game, and then a two run double from Tanner Smith gave the Beavers the lead.

A two run homer from Jake Dukart capped off the fifth, and put the Beavers up 8-4. The Anteaters got one more run on the board in the top of the eighth thanks to a Dub Gleed single, but the Beavers answered with one run Travis Bazzana single. In the top of the ninth UCI went three up, three down against OSU reliever DJ Carpenter to give the Beavers a 9-5 win.

Ian Lawson picked up the win, his second of the season, coming in as relief in the fifth. Carpenter picked up his first save of the season after coming in as relief in the eighth.

Oregon State and UC Irvine will finish their series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 1:05 PM PT.