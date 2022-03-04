Addison Gumbs leaves Oregon State

According to the Oregonian’s, Nick Daschel Addison Gumbs is moving on to the next phase of his life and will be leaving Oregon State. Gumbs is planning to coach football under his father, Desmond, at Lincoln University in California. Below is Lincoln’s upcoming schedule for 2022.

Addison Gumbs hasn’t played for the Beavers since re-injuring his knee early in the 2019 football season. Coach Jonathan Smith has not spoken about Gumbs’ status, but will speak with the media early next week. Addison Gumbs has always been an immense talent. He started his career with the Oklahoma Sooners and was a force on the field when healthy, but injuries have frequently kept him off the gridiron.

Best of luck to Addison Gumbs as he’s already earned his undergraduate degree and moves on to the next chapter in his career.