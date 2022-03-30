Beavers Hang On For 9-8 Win Over Nevada

For the second day in a row, Oregon State managed to open up a lead over the Nevada Wolf Pack, and for the second day in a row they had that lead slip away from them. Once again they had to scrape away a win in the last inning, pulling out a 9-8 victory over Nevada to sweep the series. OSU improves to 19-5 on the season.

Today it was Nevada’s turn to jump out to an early lead. In the bottom of the first, a double, a beaned batter and a sac fly got the Wolf Pack two runners in scoring position. A single from Dario Gomez scored Nevada’s first run of the inning, and a double steal scored them the second.

The Beavers got one run back in the top of the second. Four back to back singles; from Greg Fuchs, Tanner Smith, Jabin Trosky and Kyle Dernedde, got the Beavers on the board. Nevada added a run in the bottom of the second, off of a Ryan Jackson single, to maintain a two run advantage. That didn’t hold long.

In the top of the third Garret Forrester was hit by a pitch to give the Beavers a baserunner. A Travis Bazzana double got Forrester in scoring position, and then another double, from Greg Fuchs, scored both runners and tied the game at 3 a piece.

Nevada took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth with a Tyler Bosetti single, but in the top of the fifth the Beavers appeared to take control of the game. Travis Bazzan led the inning off with a single, and then stole second. Nevada pitcher Boon Fay then walked the next three batters he faced to yield a run to the Beavers. A sac fly from Wade Meckler gave OSU a second run, and then a deep double down the left field line from Jacob Melton gave them two more. After a four run inning, Oregon State led 7-4.

Wade Meckler gives us the lead on a sac fly and then Jacob Melton hugs the line in left for his 39th and 40th RBI of the season.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/xAbh1SCS0T — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 30, 2022

The Beavers added an insurance run in the top of the sixth with a Jabin Trosky single to give them a four run lead. As it would turn out, they’d need all the insurance they could get. The 8-4 score held into the bottom of the eighth when the Wolf Pack went on a tear.

Brock Townsend gave up a pair of singles early in the inning, prompting Mitch Verburg to come in and try to get the final five outs of the game. Unfortunately, Verburg gave up a pair of doubles to Nevada’s Pat Caulfield and Josh Zamora, scoring three runs for the Wolf Pack. A pair of singles then followed, tying the game up at 8 each before Verburg managed to end the inning.

Oregon State was now facing extra innings for the second game in a row, but in the top of the ninth Wade Meckler hit a double to left center to get the Beavers going. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then a sacrifice fly from Jacob Melton got him home to give OSU a 9-8 lead. Ryan Brown came to the mound for the Beavers in the bottom of the inning, and quickly put down the side to give the Beavers the win.

Melton's 41st RBI of the year is a sac fly and we'll take a 9-8 lead into B9. pic.twitter.com/oAl8oJfBkR — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 30, 2022

Its been a tough pair of games for Oregon State, and they’re not going to get much time to rest. They’ll be back home at Goss on Friday for a series against the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford is currently 12-8 overall, and 4-5 in Pac-12 play.