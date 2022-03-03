Beavers End Pac-12 Tournament With 57-44 Loss to Stanford

The Beavers run in the Pac-12 Tournament came to an end Thursday afternoon, when the Stanford defense shut down Oregon State’s scoring en route to a 57-44 Cardinal victory. OSU finishes the year with a 14-13 ovearll record, and an 6-9 conference record.

The first quarter was a disaster for Oregon State. The Beavers could not get past the Stanford defense at all, with their only points in the quarter coming from a Kennedy Brown jump shot around the five minute mark. Stanford started slow as well, but toward the end of the quarter their shooters got in gear, pulling away to take a 16-2 lead after the first.

Emily Codding broke the Beavers scoreless streak early in the second, and a few minutes later the Beavers finally started to find their stride. OSU went on an 11-0 run to close the gap with the Cardinal to just nine. Stanford pulled that back up to 12 briefly, but an amazing Ellie Make shot from way behind the three point line put the half time score at 27-18 Stanford.

A Talia von Oelhoffen three to open the second half cut that margin to just six, but that was as close as the Beavers would get it. Stanford reestablished their dominance over the course of the third quarter, with 12 points from Haley Jones extending the Cardinal lead back up to 16.

The Stanford run continued early in the fourth, with a Jones jump shot growing the Cardinal lead to 22 at its largest. Oregon State grabbed the momentum back at that point, going on an 11 point run capped by a Noelle Mannen three, but there was not enough time in the game to mount a full comeback. Stanford hung on for a 57-44 win.

Emily Codding and Ellie Mack tied for the Beavers scoring lead, with 13 points each. Codding added 3 rebounds, while Mack contributed 9 rebounds and an assist. Talia von Oelhoffen also hit double digits, with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

With a berth in the NCAA Tournament likely out of reach, the Beavers will now have to wait and see if tournaments like the WNIT come calling. Beyond that, its time to look ahead to next season.