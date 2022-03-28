Dashawn Davis and Gianni Hunt Enter Transfer Portal

After an incredibly difficult season for Oregon State’s Men’s Basketball season, the Beavers are starting the offseason by losing a couple players. Dashawn Davis and Gianni Hunt both announced their decisions to enter the college transfer portal this weekend.

Davis, a guard, had only spent a year with Oregon State after transferring from Trinity Valley Junior College. In his one season as a Beaver he was second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per game. He led the team in assists, with 148, and steals, with 38.

Hunt spent less time on the court. In his first two seasons with Oregon State Hunt, also a guard, performed well coming off the bench. In the 2020-21 season he hit double digits in scoring in six games despite picking up only one start. This season, he stepped away from the team due to personal reasons. He appeared in 9 games and started in 5.

With the team down two guards and already having to replace a few seniors, it will be an interesting offseason for Oregon State. For now, the team still has top scorer Jarod Lucas to build around, but it will be much harder to recruit this season after the team’s poor showing. Still, Tinkle and team has done a good job at restocking the cupboards before, and they are surely motivated to hit the recruiting trail hard this offseason.