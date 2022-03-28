Beavers take series over Cal with 13-9 win

Oregon State baseball’s offense stayed hot on Sunday afternoon leading to a 13-9 victory in the series finale. Cal and Oregon State split the first two games; leading to a big Sunday matchup. Their bats were able to bring home the victory and series win. Travis Bazzana, Kyle Dernedde and Justin Boyd all racked up three hits. Tanner Smith and Garret Forrester both hit home runs and overall the Beavers accounted for 15 hits on the afternoon.

On the other side of the ball, Ben Ferrer got the start and pitched 67 pitches over 4.2 innings. Ryan Brown was credited as the winning pitcher. Mitchell Verburg came in for the 7th and 8th inning, while Brock Townsend closed it out.

It was nice to win another Pac-12 series, but Oregon State is making a habit of dropping a winnable game in these three game series. The Beavers have a big week this week. Two mid-week games against Nevada (in Reno) and then they’ll head home to face Stanford for a huge three game series this weekend.

Stanford was ranked in all the major polls before dropping three straight games against Arizona. Stanford bounced back this weekend though sweeping Washington State at home.

Game 1 between Nevada and the Beavs is set for Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM PT.