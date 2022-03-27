OSU WBB: Beavers season ends with 74-66 loss to UCLA

The Beavers season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Gill Coliseum. They faced fellow Pac-12 foe UCLA in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. As has been a theme during this WNIT run, Oregon State started off slow (really slow) but this time they dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of. UCLA jumped on Oregon State early and took a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. The start of the 2nd quarter saw the deficit increase to 18-points; before the Beavers started their comeback attempt and pulled within ten at half (35-25).

It looked like Oregon State just might complete the comeback in the fourth, but they never could close the gap and UCLA closed it out at the end with a big three-point play with just over two minutes remaining. As was often the case this season Talia Von Oelhoffen lead the way with 19 points. Jelena Mitrovic, Taya Corosdale and Ellie Mack all reach double figures; but the Beavers could not find much scoring production from their bench. Turnovers also continued to plague Oregon State as their 14 turnovers (vs UCLA’s six) lead to eight more field goal attempts for the Bruins.

UCLA will now head to the WNIT final four and Oregon State will regroup this offseason. The season-ending shoulder injury to Taylor Jones really limited the Beavers ceiling as a team, but they fought through it and went on an exciting WNIT run. Next season Oregon State will welcome another talented recruiting class and should be back to competing against the top teams in the Pac-12.