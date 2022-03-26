Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Open California Series With 10-4 Win

Oregon State Baseball opened their road series against California with a solid 10-4 win over the Golden Bears. Oregon State improves to 16-4 overall, and 5-2 in the Pac-12, while Cal drops to 10-11, and 3-4 in conference play.

Matthew Gretler opened scoring for the Beavers with a solo home run in the top of the third, but in the bottom of the inning Cal managed to grab the lead. The Bears’ Dylan Beavers made it to second with a single and a steal, and then a double from Caleb Lomavita tied the game. A second double, from Nathan Martorella, gave the Bears the lead.

The Beavers grabbed the lead back in the top of the fourth. After Travis Bazzana hit a double down the right field line, Gavin Logan hit another double that tied the game 2-2. A Matthew Gretler single moved Logan to third, and a Kyle Dernedde single got him home to give the Beavers a one run lead.

Each team added a run in the fifth inning to maintain the stalemate. Oregon State’s came from a Garret Forrester single that scared Justin Boyd, while Dylan Beavers gave Cal a solo home run. Finally, in the top of the seventh, Oregon State broke through.

Wade Meckler started the inning with a single, and then Jacob Melton doubled to put two runners in scoring position for OSU. After Justin Boyd walked to load the bases, a passed ball to Garret Forrester scored a run. Forrester walked to keep the bases loaded, then Gavin Logan walked for another Oregon State run. Finally, Greg Fuchs reached with a fielder’s choice, which allowed Justin Boyd to score. The three run inning gave Oregon State a 7-3 lead.

A two run Jacob Melton homer in the top of the eighth extended the margin. Cal got one back in the bottom of the eighth with a Trevor Tishenkel single, but Oregon State responded in the top of the ninth when Travis Bazzana scored on a passed ball. In the bottom of the ninth Brock Townsend put down the Cal side three up three down to seal the win.

Cooper Hjerpe picked up the win to stay undefeated. He has a 6-0 record so far this season. Today he pitched for 5.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs against 7 strikeouts.

Game 2 between the Bears and the Beavs is set for tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM PT.