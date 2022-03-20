Oregon State WBB: Beavers Beat Portland 74-56 To Advance In WNIT

Oregon State managed to stay alive in the WNIT tournament with a commanding 74-56 win over the Portland Pilots Sunday afternoon. The Beavers will now face New Mexico in the the third round of the tournament, with the Lobos coming off of a 73-69 victory over San Diego.

Portland scored the first points of the game, with Lucy Cochrane hitting a jumper after start of the first quarter, but that would be the only time the Pilots held the lead Sunday afternoon. Oregon State tied the game with a pair of Jelena Mitrovic free throws, and then took the lead with a Mitrovic layup.

Portland managed to keep things close for the first quarter, but couldn’t close the gap. Oregon State managed to stay in front, thanks in part to three pointers from Talia von Oelhoffen and Greta Kampshcoreder, and at the end of the first quarter held on to a 20-17 lead over the Pilots.

The Beavers opened the second with a 13-2 run to build a 14 point lead over Portland. Portland managed to cut that down to 7 after a brief run, but an Emily codding three gave Oregon State the momentum back. A three pointer from Portland’s Maddie Muhlheim managed to get the OSU lead down to six, but Oregon State closed out the quarter with a Kennedy Brown hookshot. The team’s left for the locker rooms with OSU up 42-34.

Portland managed to cut the Beaver lead to just two points early in the third, before Oregon State stabilized thanks to an AJ Marotte three. Ellie Mack and Marotte then powered an OSU run that saw the Beavers extend their lead back up to 13 points before the third quarter ended.

Oregon State showed no mercy in the fourth, holding the Pilots to just 12 points. In the mean time, the Beavers expanded their lead, with Talia von Oelhoffen capping off the game with a jump shot to give OSU a 74-56 win over the Pilots, advancing to the third round of the WNIT.

It was a balanced night offensively for the Beavers. Kennedy Brown led the team in scoring, with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Taya Corosdale was second, with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Jelena Mitrovic and Ellie Mack each finished with 11 points. Mitrovic also led the team in 13 rebounds, and also added an assist. Mack added 5 rebounds and 4 assists to round out hte top scorers.

Oregon State will have at least one more home game this year. The Beavers will welcome New Mexico to Corvallis Thursday afternoon for a Final 16 matchup in the WNIT. Tip off is set for 7:00 PM PT.