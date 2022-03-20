ASU tops Oregon State Baseball 3-1 in series finale

The Beavers managed just four hits and one run in the final game of the series. After scoring 33 runs in the first two games, Oregon State could muster just one run in the finale. Credit to Arizona State starter Tyler Meyer who lasted 7 innings and managed 9 strikeouts with just one run allowed. Oregon State’s one-two punch of AJ Lattery and Ben Ferrer were even more effective to start the game. The duo combined for 11 strikeouts in 7.1 scoreless innings. Tanner Smith gave the Beavers a one run lead that Oregon State almost managed to hold onto.

Tanner Smith!



A double down the line in left will give us a 1-0 lead.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/g52xi5YPCq — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 20, 2022

A 1-0 victory was not in the cards today though. The troubles came in the top of the ninth as Arizona State netted three runs. The Beavers stranded 8 baserunners and just could not come up with the big hits when they needed them most. It’s unfortunate to drop the final game after throughly outplaying ASU the first 26 innings of the series, but you can never complain when the win a conference series.

Oregon State baseball will be back in action at Goss Stadium on Wednesday (vs. Seattle University at 3:05 PM PT). Before hitting the road this weekend to face Cal.