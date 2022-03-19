Oregon State baseball dominates ASU to win the series

It wasn’t quite a football score, but Oregon State still cruised to an easy 12-2 victory Saturday afternoon in Goss Stadium. Garret Forrester, Travis Bazzana and Jacob Melton all hit home runs and the team racked up 14 hits in the game. Melton looks like he could write his name in the Beavers records books with the way he’s crushing the ball.

I believe the record for home runs in a season is held by Jim Wilson (21) set in 1982. We’ll see if Jacob Melton can keep it up. Another player that’s been wildly impressive is Travis Bazzana, the freshman from Australia. This team has more fire power offensively than we’ve seen in a handful of years.

Before the Arizona State series the pitchers had endured some shaky outings, allowing 30 runs over a three game stretch. Jacob Kmatz got the start and earned the win to improve to (4-0) on the season. Sebby Reid was fantastic in relief allowing just one hit in 3.1 innings of work.

Game 3 between the Beavers and Sun Devils will be Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 12:05 PM PT. Arizona State will be looking to avoid a lopsided series sweep.