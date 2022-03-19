Oregon State WBB: Beavers To Face Portland in WNIT Second Round

Oregon State took care of business in the first round of WNIT. Despite a poor performance in the first quarter, the Beavers took control of the game in the second to take down Long Beach State 70-59. Now the Beavers will face the Portland Pilots in the second round. The winner of this game will face the winner of San Diego vs. New Mexico in the next round.

Portland advanced after taking down Colorado State 72-63 in their first round game Friday night. Now the Pilots will head down to road to Corvallis, as Oregon State has been selected as the host for the second round matchup.

Portland finished the regular season with a 20-10 record, and an 8-7 record in the West Coast Conference. That was enough for a third place finish in the WCC, and for a bid to the WNIT. The Pilots are led by forward Alex Fowler, who made the All-WCC First Team, and has been averaging 17.3 points per game.

The Pilots and Beavers will tip off tomorrow at 4:00 PM PT. Oregon State will be live streaming the game, but if you want to support the team this might be your last chance to get down to Gill and cheer them on.