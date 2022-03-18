 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oregon State Baseball throttles ASU, 21-0

The Beavers would not be denied

By Marcus Russell
NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 01 Div 1 Championship Baton Rouge Regional - Arizona State v Stony Brook Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Beavers rattled off their most impressive performance in years Friday night. Their 21 runs were the most in a conference game since 2002! Cooper Hjerpe got the start on the mound and was electric. The sophomore lefty pitched seven innings, striking out 12 and only allowing one hit. While Oregon State held ASU to just two hits all game; it was the offense that stole the show.

Travis Bazzana had Eight RBIs (in the first four innings)!

Oh yeah he also hit his first home run and it just so happened to be a grand slam!

It was just a completely dominate performance from start to finish for the Oregon State baseball team, there’s really not much more to add.

Game 2 between the Beavers and Sun Devils will be Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:35 PM PT. Arizona State will surely be eager to get back on the diamond and erase the memory of first game of the series.

Loading comments...