Oregon State Baseball throttles ASU, 21-0

The Beavers rattled off their most impressive performance in years Friday night. Their 21 runs were the most in a conference game since 2002! Cooper Hjerpe got the start on the mound and was electric. The sophomore lefty pitched seven innings, striking out 12 and only allowing one hit. While Oregon State held ASU to just two hits all game; it was the offense that stole the show.

21-0 Final. Most runs in a conference game since 2002. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/dZBIIwhyBd — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 19, 2022

Travis Bazzana had Eight RBIs (in the first four innings)!

YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE!



Travis Bazzana has 8 RBI today. And we're only in the fourth inning.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/NtGTOGDfLF — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 19, 2022

Oh yeah he also hit his first home run and it just so happened to be a grand slam!

Talk about your all-time first career home runs!



Make it a grand slam for Travis Bazzana! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/B9kueiKbyt — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 19, 2022

It was just a completely dominate performance from start to finish for the Oregon State baseball team, there’s really not much more to add.

Game 2 between the Beavers and Sun Devils will be Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:35 PM PT. Arizona State will surely be eager to get back on the diamond and erase the memory of first game of the series.