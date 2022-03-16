Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Grand Canyon 9-8

Grand Canyon took the third ranked Oregon State Beavers down to the wire, but the Beavers just avoided the upset bid when a Greg Fuchs single scored the go ahead run in the ninth. That gave Oregon State a 9-8 win, improving their record to 12-2.

Grand Canyon took an early lead over OSU. In the top of the first the Antelopes knocked around Oregon State starter Jaren Hunter, who allowed 3 hits and walked one batter. Grand Canyon jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, before OSU got a run back in the bottom of the frame with a Garret Forrester single.

GCU added to their lead in the top of the third, with a pair of doubles and a single giving the Antelopes another two runs. The Beavers found themselves down 4-1 early, and needed to find some runs before the game got out of control.

They got some right away. Wade Meckler started the bottom of the third with a single, and as he has been doing all season, Jacob Melton took that opportunity and belted a ball over the center field wall for 2 OSU runs. After Garret Forrester was walked, a deep Greg Fuchs double was enough to get Forrester home for another run. Fuchs made it to third with Travis Bazzana single, and then a Micah McDowell bunt gave Oregon State the go ahead run.

And we'll take the lead for the first time today.



B3 here in Corvallis.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/QgX2dxqUkw — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 16, 2022

Oregon State held on to that 5-4 lead until the top of the fifth. In that inning, Grand Canyon managed to grab the lead back with a two run single from Jonny Weaver. They added another two runs to their lead in the top of the sixth, thanks to a two run homer from Jacob Wilson.

The Beavers managed to get a run back in the bottom of the sixth, when a Garret Forrester single scored Jacob Melton. In the bottom of the seventh, Micah McDowell led the inning off with a single, and then a big Tanner Smith double managed to bring him home. A couple batters later, a Wade Meckler double to left field was enough to Meckler to home plate, tying the game 8-8.

That would be the score until the bottom of the ninth. Jake Dukart and Wade Meckler started the inning off by striking out, and it looked like we’d be headed to extras. A clutch Jacob Melton single managed to keep the Beavers alive, and then Melton managed to steal second to get in scoring position. After Garret Forrester was walked, a wild pitch managed to move Forrester to seocnd and Melton to third, and a Greg Fuchs single was all that was needed to give Oregon State a 9-8 win.

BEAVERS WIN!



BEAVERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/DXIpdjZ68W — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 16, 2022

Game 2 between the Beavers and Antelopes will be Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 12:05 PM PT.