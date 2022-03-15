Oregon State Women Headed To WNIT

The Oregon State Women’s Basketball team missed the cut for March Madness for the first time since 2013, but the team will still be playing in the postseason thanks to an invite to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The WNIT announced their field Sunday afternoon, and on Monday showcased the bracket.

Oregon State will host Long Beach State in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday, March 17th.



Oregon State will be hosting Long Beach State in the first round. The Beach went 19-8 over the regular season and finished third in the Big West. They are led by Maddi Utti, a versatile forward who has been averaging 13.8 points per game this season. In addition to being their leading scorer, Utti was the Beach’s leading rebounder, with 228 total and an average of 8.8 a game, as well as leading the team in blocks, with 24. She’ll prove an interesting challenge for Oregon State.

If they can make it past Long Beach State, OSU will face the winner of a first round matchup between Portland and Colorado State. Dates and locations for second round games won’t be set until the first round is completed, but if they win the Beavers have a good shot at hosting in the second round. You can check out the full WNIT bracket here.

Tip off between Oregon State and LBSU is set for March 17th at 7 PM PT, with the game being televised