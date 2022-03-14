Join BTD’s Group In ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Now!

The bracket is finally here! Yesterday was “Selection Sunday” and while the Beavers won’t be making an Elite Eight run this season we will finally have all the usual buildup with a full jam-packed arenas and upsets and buzzer beaters galore. In fact, if you’re near Portland (Moda Center) you can watch the first official day of March Madness and watch teams like Gonzaga and UCLA, both who are expected to make deep tournament runs and potentially win it all. Check out the full bracket here.

NINE teams for the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/oBGgAJXjRy — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 13, 2022

I’m a little surprised Colorado didn’t get a bid into the tournament, but the three Pac-12 teams (UCLA, Arizona and USC) can all make a deep run in the 2022 tournament. But now is the time more than ever to join BTD’s 2022 ESPN Tournament Challenge where you (yes you!) can test your picking skills against the rest of Beaver Nation and see how you stack up!