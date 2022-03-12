Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down Cougars 5-1

Oregon State clinched a series win over Washington State Saturday afternoon, taking down the Cougars 5-1 in the second game of their series. The Beavers improve to 11-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Pac-12.

OSU’s first run of the day was a strange one. Wade Meckler hit a single to start things off, and then was bunted to second. A fielding error from Wazzu’s pitcher got Meckler to third and Jacob Melton on first.

With runners on the corners Garret Forrester was walked, but on what ended up being the ball four pitch, Melton bolted for second base. WSU’s catcher threw to second, and the moment the ball left his glove Meckler started racing for home. He just beat the throw to give the Beavers their first run of the day, on a stolen home plate.

MECKLER STEALS HOME!



A heads up play on ball four to Forrester and we'll take the first-inning lead.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/5rbq6K1HPh — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 12, 2022

The rest of the Beavers runs weren’t that unusual. A Kyle Dernedde single in the top of the second scored Micah McDowell, Gavin Logan belted a solo home run in the top of the sixth, and Jacob Melton hit a two run homer in the top of the eighth to finish things off.

That's three home runs for Melton this weekend. He has gone opposite field for all three.



Now a 5-1 advantage.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/986I4Qk7Ni — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 13, 2022

Washington State only managed one run, a solo homer from Collin Montez in the bottom of the second. Other than that, Oregon State pitching shut them down, with starter Jacob Kmatz striking out 5 batters over 5 innings pitched to pick up his third win of the season, giving him a 3-0 record. Kmatz allowed 5 hits and walked 2 batters.

This weekend’s final game between OSU and WSU is set for tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM PT.