Oregon State Baseball Opens Pac-12 Play With Dominant Win Over WSU

On Friday afternoon, the Oregon State Baseball team traveled to Pullman for their first Pac-12 series of the season. They routed Washington State in the first game of the series, with an 8 run first inning leading to a 13-3 win. OSU improves to 10-1 on the season.

Oregon State wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The top of the first started with back to back singles from Wade Meckler and Travis Bazzana, and then with two runners on base Justin Boyd hit a deep ball to left center that just hit the top of the wall. Boyd’s homer gave the Beavers a 3-0 lead, but Oregon State wasn’t close to being done.

Talk about getting on the board in a hurry.



Boyd CRUSHED his second home run of the season.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8uFDNIK6l9 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 11, 2022

Jacob Melton followed Boyd’s homer with one of his own, a solo blast to left center. After Matthew Gretler reached base on a fielder’s choice, Gavin Logan belted the Beavers’ third home run of the inning over the right field wall. Kyle Dernedde then hit a single, and Wade Meckler reached bases on balls to give the Beavers another pair of runners. Travis Bazzana then got them home on a double to right field, capping off an 8 run, three home run top of the first.

Washington State responded in the bottom of the first when a Jacob McKeon single scored one run. They got 2 more runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a Hylan Hall home run. After that, the game held at 8-3 for a few frames, before the Beavers got something going in the top of the fifth.

Greg Fuchs and Gavin Logan were walked to give the Beavers a pair of runners, and then both advanced on a wild pitch to Wade Meckler. Meckler was then walked to load the bases, and a second wild pitch allowed Fuchs to score. Finally, a passed ball allowed Logan to score, giving the Beavs two runs in the sixth without a hit.

The Beavers weren’t done. In the top of the seventh, Oregon State grabbed another run thanks to a Greg Fuchs double. In the top of the eighth, Jacob Melton hit his second home run of the day to score two runs, giving the Beavers a 13-3 lead, which would be the final score.

Washington State could not get past the Oregon State pitching tonight. The highlight was a great starting performance from Cooper Hjerpe, who from the third to the sixth retired 8 straight Cougars. Hjerpe picked up the win, giving him a 4-0 record on the season. He pitched for 5.1 innings, during which he struck out five, while allowing 5 hits and 2 walks.

Game 2 between the Beavers and Cougars is set for tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 PM PT.