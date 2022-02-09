Colorado’s Brian Michalowski To Join Oregon State Football Staff

Oregon State Football appears to be making some additions to its coaching staff, with rumors coming that the Beavers are bringing on former Colorado assistant Brian Michalowski. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and the Athletic broke the news initially.

After Oregon State fired Defensive Coordinator Tim Tibesar last fall, the team promoted linebackers coach Trent Bray to fill the position. Michalowski coached outside linebackers for the Buffaloes, and is joining the Beavers’ staff as a defensive assistant. It seems likely that he’ll assume some of Bray’s old duties so Bray can focus on his coordinator responsibilities.

As noted by Feldman in his tweet, Michalowski is possibly most notable for helping develop Buffaloes’ star Carson Wells. After coming to Colorado as a two star recruit, Wells became the anchor of Colorado’s defense, racking up 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2021. He picked up an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention is his final season before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Linebackers has been a strength for Oregon State in the past few seasons, with players like Hamilcar Rashed and Avery Roberts becoming stars for the Beavers. This move looks to shore up an already strong unit.