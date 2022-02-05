Oregon State Men’s Basketball: Colorado Blows Out Beavers, 86-63

Saturday afternoon the Beavers racked up another blowout loss, in a season that has become full of them. This time the Beavers fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 86-63, to drop them to 3-16 overall and 1-18 in the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes jumped out in front early, opening the game with a 13-0 run. The Beavers didn’t score a point for the first five minutes, before Dexter Akanno finally broke the team’s cold streak with a three. Jarod Lucas followed that with another three, and then a Lucas jumper cut Colorado’s lead to 5, and it looked like Oregon State might be able to make a game of it.

That didn’t last, as Colorado managed to go on a 10 point run to reestablish their dominance. The Beavers struggled to defend the three, which Colorado took advantage of, but their post defense wasn’t much better. With 5 minutes left in the first half the Buffaloes were already up 20, and they finished the first half leading 49-27.

Things didn’t get better in the second half, but they never really got worse. Colorado managed to stretch their lead to 30 before the final five minutes, when a concerted Oregon State push managed to get it back down to nearly 20. There was some nice performances towards the end of the game, particularly from Maurice Calloo, but it doesn’t make it easy to swallow an 86-63 loss.

Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers in scoring, with 15 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Calloo finished right behind him, with 14 points, 2 rebounds and one assist. Jarod Lucas rounded out the top scorers, with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

It continues to be rough season to be a Beaver fan. Oregon State will next be in action on Wednesday, for a mid week matchup against California. Tip off is set for 8:00 PM PT.