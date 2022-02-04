Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Taylor Jones To Miss Remainder of Season Following Shoulder Surgery

Oregon State forward Taylor Jones has been missing in action for weeks, with no official word from the team on what injury or ailment was keeping her off the court. Friday afternoon, the Beavers finally released a statement, dropping the news that Jones would be missing the remainder of the season following successful shoulder surgery.

Jones was last in action for December 19ths win over Northern Iowa. Headed into the 2021-22 season, one of the most exciting prospects for Beavers fans was Jones and Kennedy Brown finally being reunited in Oregon State’s frontcourt. Brown had missed a season and a half due to an ACL tear, and her return was highly anticipated.

Brown has indeed stepped up in 2022, especially in Jones’s absence, Brown, Taya Corosdale and Jelena Mitrovic have kept the Beavers’ forward unit competitive despite injuries, and the team now sits at third place in an excellent Pac-12 Conference. They have a big game tonight, against Arizona State. The Beavers first scheduled matchup against the Sun Devils was postponed back in January. Tip off is set for tonight at 5:00 PM Pacific.