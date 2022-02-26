Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Fall To Colorado 60-45

After a rough loss against the Utah Utes Thursday night, Oregon State needed a win against Colorado to keep their hopes of a return trip to the NCAA Tournament alive. Sadly, the Beavers didn’t get it, falling to the Buffaloes 60-45. The Beavers finish the regular season with a 13-12 record overall, and a 6-9 record in the Pac-12.

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead on the Buffaloes in the first quarter, with Taya Corosdale and Emily Codding contributing a lot of early scoring. Colorado grabbed the lead with 2:25 left in the first, with a Mya Hollingshed jump shot, and held it for the rest of the game.

Oregon State’s scoring was anemic for the next three quarters. 10 points in the second, 12 in the third, and 7 in the fourth quarter with their season on the line. That’s not going to be enough to win in most games, and with Colorado pressing to secure a good seed in the Pac-12 tournament there was no hope here. The Buffaloes dropped 20 points in the second quarter to go up 18 on the Beavers, and the game never got much closer.

Ellie Mack led the Beavers in scoring with 10 points, the only Beaver to hit double digits. She also added 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Kennedy Brown added 9 points, 3 rebounds and an assist. Greta Kampschroeder and Taya Corosdale rounded out the Beavers top scorers with 6 points each.

That’s all she wrote for the Beavers 2021-22 regular season. With the Beavers already likely on the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament berth, there last shot is a deep run through the Pac-12 Tournament. Their first round opponent will be the Arizona State Sun Devils, with the game scheduled for Wednesday, March 2nd. In the one meeting between the teams this season, the Sun Devils prevailed 67-57.