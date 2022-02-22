Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona over Oregon State Football

Brayden Dorman is a 4 star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. This past fall he took a great visit to Corvallis and the Beavers were said to be the leaders in the clubhouse for his recruitment. Today he officially announced his decision and he is instead going to be an Arizona Wildcat.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Brayden Dorman has committed to @ArizonaFBall @brayden_dorman is the No. 1 QB out of the state of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ZRsmqExTwI — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 23, 2022

Dorman is the number one quarterback in the state of Colorado. A few months ago we wrote: “Brayden Dorman is a big quarterback (almost 6-foot-5) and he’s got a cannon for an arm. The Colorado Springs native is a four-star recruit and has a plethora of offers already. As it stands now it seems like Wisconsin and Oregon State are the two schools at the top of his list.”

The Beavers are still well stocked at the quarterback position between Chance Nolan and Tristian Gebbia. But with Sam Vidlak hitting the transfer portal Oregon State is still looking for their ‘quarterback of the future’.