Oregon State football adds Cole Moore to staff

According to John Canzano, Oregon State Football is hiring Cole Moore as Director of Player Personnel replacing Darrick Yray who recently took a position with Florida State.

Oregon State has hired @robertcolemoore as Director of Player Personnel for @Coach_Smith’s football program.



Moore comes to OSU from Texas (history at Montana State and Washington). Replaces @dyray22. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) February 22, 2022

Moore was the Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Texas Longhorns last season. Previously he spent time with the Washington Huskies (Football Recruiting Assistant) and Montana State (Director of Football Operations).

On Oregon State’s website it explains the duties of the Director of Player Personnel saying “...responsible for managing all aspects of Oregon State’s recruiting operation, including the identification process of potential student-athletes and the scheduling of official and unofficial visits to campus. He also serves as the Pro Liaison.”