Drew Eubanks signs with Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

The Blazers have re-shuffled their roster over the past couple of weeks. Trading away C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Norman Powell and Robert Covington. They’ve also waived Cody Zeller and Dennis Smith Jr. who were both dealing with injuries.

Drew Eubanks spent the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to Toronto and waived by the Raptors. Eubanks played in 49 games this season averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. With Oregon State Eubanks spent three seasons and is just 25 years old.

He’ll provide Portland with much needed rebounding and shot-blocking. Jusuf Nurkic is their starting center and has been fantastic lately for Blazers that are on a 4-game win streak. Outside of Nurkic the Portland Trail Blazers don’t have a lot of big man on their roster. Eubanks would immediately become Portland’s 2nd tallest player and will likely play backup center over the course of his 10-day contract.