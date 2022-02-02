Florida State hires Darrick Yray away from Oregon State

According to Pete Thamel, Darrick Yray is taking a position with Florida State to be the school’s new general manager.

Sources: Florida State is expected to hire Darrick Yray as the school's new general manager. He'd worked at Oregon State as director of player personnel. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 2, 2022

Darrick Yray has played a crucial role in Oregon State’s recruiting efforts over the years. He’s been with Oregon State since 2015 and was the longest tenured staff member for the football team. He’s steadily received promotion after promotion since earning his degrees from Fresno State. His professional experience is listed below:

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

General Manager - Florida State, 2022-Present

Director of Recruiting Operations – Oregon State, 2018-2022

Coordinator of On Campus Recruiting – Oregon State, 2016-2017

Assistant Director of Player Personnel - Oregon State, 2015-2016

Assistant Director of Football Operations – Fresno State , 2011-2014

Offensive Assistant – Fresno State, 2008-2011

It’s hard to understate Darrick Yray’s impact on recruiting for Oregon State football. He’s always connected really well with recruits and has been one of OSU’s top recruiters since 2015. On the universities website it says “Yray is responsible for managing all aspects of Oregon State’s recruiting operation, including the identification process of potential student-athletes and the scheduling of official and unofficial visits to campus. He also serves as the Pro Liaison.”

Best of luck to Darrick Yray on his next adventure. Oregon State will have their work cut out for them in trying to hire his replacement.