Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Fall To Stanford 87-63

After playing five straight games against top 25 opponents, the Beavers toughest stretch of the season ended Friday night, with a 87-63 loss to the #2 Stanford Cardinal. Oregon State falls to 12-10 overall, and 5-7 in Pac-12 play.

Scoring was slow to come in the beginning of the first quarter, with Stanford jumping out to a 4-0 lead before Greta Kampschroeder and Tea Adams tied things for OSU. Talia von Oelhoffen gave the Beavers a brief lead, but the Cardinal took it right back with an Anna Wilson three. Turnovers continued to plague Oregon State, as their five in the first quarter led to 10 Stanford points. After one, the Cardinal led 17-10.

Von Oelhoffen hit a jumper to open the second, but Stanford continued to hold serve early in the quarter. Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson kept the Cardinal comfortably in front, though the Beavers were able to keep them from running away with the game. A Talia von Oelhoffen jumper in the final 30 seconds kept the Stanford lead under 10, with the Beavers down 36-27 at the half.

Threes from Taya Corosdale and Greta Kampschroeder kept the Beavers within 10 early in the third, as they continued to chip away at the Cardinal lead. A pair of free throws from Corosdale got Oregon State within 4, before Haley Jones got Stanford back up to a double digit lead with five straight points. The Cardinal finished the third up 60-49.

Layups from Corosdale and von Oelhoffen again got the Beavers within single digits at the start of the fourth, but back to back threes from Hannah Jump seemed to put the game on ice for Stanford. The Cardinal pulled out to a 20 point lead by the five minute mark, and were up by 26 before a Kampschroeder jumper in the final seconds cut the final margin to 24.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers in scoring with 16 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Taya Corosdale was the only other Beaver in double digits, with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

On Sunday the Beavers will take on California to finish off their season series against the NorCal schools. Tip off is set for 12:00 PM PT.