 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers vs. Arizona Gamethread (Game 24)

Is it the upset of the season looming on Thursday night?

By The_Coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 29 Arizona State at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Information

  • Date: Thursday, February 17th
  • Time: 4:30 PM PT
  • Location: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona)
  • Coverage: Pac-12 Network

Loading comments...