Oregon State Basketball: Colorado Throttles Beavers To Extend Losing Skid To Ten, 90-64

What can you say that hasn’t been said before at this point, as on Tuesday night, Oregon State suffered another crippling defeat, this time at the hands of Colorado, 90-64.

The Buffs took a 44-32 halftime lead and never looked back, finishing the final twenty minutes with a near identical scoring margin and having five players tally double-figures in points, led by Jabari Walker (24 points, 15 rebounds).

The victory moved Colorado to 16-9 on the year and still lingering with their eyes on the NCAA Tournament, albeit likely needing a lot of help at this point to find their way into the field of 68.

As for the Beavers, guard Dashawn Davis was the only player who looked ready to play in the team’s shortened seven-man rotation, as the starter posted 22 points and 6 assists. No other Oregon State player reached double-digits in scoring and defensively, the team allowed Colorado to shoot 31-62 (50%) from the field and 10-21 (47.6%) from behind the arc.

Up Next: The road doesn’t get any easier for the Beavers as they travel to take on #3 Arizona on Thursday, February 17th at 4:30 PM PT.