Oregon State Basketball: Beavers vs. Colorado Gamethread (Game 23)

The Beavers will try to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Buffs.

By The_Coach
Colorado v Arizona Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Game Information

  • Date: Tuesday, February 15th
  • Time: 6:00 PM PT
  • Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
  • Coverage: Pac-12 Network

