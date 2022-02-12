Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Ducks Take Down Beavers 74-66

Oregon State’s losing streak grew to four games in a row Friday night, with the Beavers dropping a close fought contest to the hated Oregon Ducks 74-66. The Beavers fall to 11-9 overall, and 4-6 in conference play.

OSU jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead over the Ducks, but a 14 point run from Oregon put them solidly in front for the rest of the first quarter. Towards the end of the period, Oregon State managed to finally break their scoreless streak, and an Ellie Mack three got them within six to end the quarter down 16-10.

A Kennedy Brown three and an Ellie Mack jumper got Oregon State to within one to open the second quarter, but the Ducks managed to pull away again before the Beavers could take the lead. Taya Corosdale and Kennedy Brown once again got the Oregon lead down to one, and then an Ellie Mack three gave the Beavers the lead. Unfortunately an 8 point lead from the Ducks closed out the first half, putting them up 30-25 as the team’s left for the locker rooms.

The Ducks appeared to take control out of the break. Oregon State struggled to score at the start of the third quarter, while Oregon grew their lead. Back to back threes from Sydney Parrish and Te-Hina Paopao put the Ducks up 14 with 3:41 left in the quarter, and it looked like Oregon State might be cooked. At that point though, the Beavers went on a huge run, Oregon State outscored Oregon 18-3 in that final stretch, capped off by a Taya Corosdale three that put the Beavers up 52-51 headed into the fourth.

The Ducks immediately took the lead back in the fourth, and then traded it back and forth with the Beavers for a few minutes. Oregon gradually began to pull away, with Oregon State’s shooting once again turning cold. The Beavers only managed 14 points in the final quarter, while the Ducks didn’t miss a step, resulting in a final score of 74-66.

Ellie Mack led the Beavers in scoring with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Taya Corosdale finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Kennedy Brown and Talia von Oelhoffen each added 12 points, with Brown also contributing 4 rebounds, and von Oelhoffen contributing 12 rebounds and 9 assists. Nearly a triple double for Talia.

Round 2 between the Ducks and the Beavers is set for Sunday, February 13th, in Eugene. Tip off is swill be at 1:00 PM PT.