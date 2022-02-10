Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Fall To Stanford 82-59

Oregon State started the toughest stretch of their season by suffering an 82-59 blowout loss on the road against the #2 team in the nation, the Stanford Cardinal, . The Beavers fall to 11-8 overall, and 4-5 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State played Stanford close for one quarter. For the first 10 minutes the Beavers hung tough, with Ellie Mack in particular going on a tear in the final minutes of the quarter to put the Beavers in front 25-22.

After that, Stanford’s defense shut down Oregon State. The Beavers scored 9 points each in the second and third quarters, while the Cardinal, led by a big performance from Francesca Belibi, began to dominate the game. At the end of the first half, Stanford led 46-34, and by the end of the third quarter, they were up 67-43.

The Beavers recovered somewhat after that, but by then the Cardinal lead was far too great to overcome. Greta Kampschroeder had a great fourth quarter to keep the Beavers even with Stanford, but they weren’t able to make any headway in erasing the Stanford lead.

Ellie Mack led OSU in scoring, with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Greta Kampschroeder was right behind her with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

This weekend Oregon State will face off with the Ducks in a home and away series to determine the best team in the state. Oregon is currently ranked 24th in the AP poll, and a win or two would greatly help the Beavers postseason chances. Friday, February 11th the Beavers host in Corvallis, with tip off at 8:00 PM PT, and on Sunday, February 13th, the team’s will be in Eugene, with tip off set for 1:00 PM PT.