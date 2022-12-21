 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cooper Jensen Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers might have landed their next great Tight End.

By John Severs
/ new
Colorado v Oregon State Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon State has gotten a lot of use out of the Tight End position in the last few seasons, and they might have found their next man up, with Cooper Jensen signing his letter of intent this morning.

Jensen stands at 6 foot 5 and 210 pounds. He currently plays for Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. He also played Wide Receiver for Glacier Peak, and should become a big pass catching threat for the Beavers once he starts seeing time on the field.

In addition to the Beavers, Jensen was offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee and Utah State. Check out some of his high school highlights below.

Check back throughout the day for more signing day news.

Loading comments...