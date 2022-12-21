Cooper Jensen Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State has gotten a lot of use out of the Tight End position in the last few seasons, and they might have found their next man up, with Cooper Jensen signing his letter of intent this morning.

welcome to the squad, Coop!@CooperJensen17 x #RevItUp23 pic.twitter.com/kyk8mbKK2Y — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 21, 2022

Jensen stands at 6 foot 5 and 210 pounds. He currently plays for Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. He also played Wide Receiver for Glacier Peak, and should become a big pass catching threat for the Beavers once he starts seeing time on the field.

In addition to the Beavers, Jensen was offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee and Utah State. Check out some of his high school highlights below.

Check back throughout the day for more signing day news.