Andre Jordan Jr. Signs With Oregon State

The Oregon State secondary keeps getting better, with cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning.

Jordan, 6’1 and 165 pounds, currently plays for Federal Way High School in Federal Way, Washington. He is rated as the 62nd best cornerback in the 2023 class by 247 sports. In addition to Oregon State he was offered by Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon. Check out some of his highlights below.

Check back throughout the day for more signing day updates.