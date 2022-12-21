Leonard Ah You Signs With Oregon State

Linebackers have been a position of strength for the Beavers under DC Trent Bray’s direction, and they may have just gotten their next great player with Leonard Ah You signing his letter of intent this morning.

Ah You stands at 6’ 4” and 210 pounds, and currently attends Kahuku High School in Kahuku Hawaii. He is rated by 247 sports as the 47th best linebacker in the country. He also received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Utah State.

An Outside Linebacker, he could be a big contributor to an Oregon State pass rush that is adding a lot of potential today. You can check out some of his High School highlights below.

Check back later for more signing day updates.