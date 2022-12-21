Nikko Taylor Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers made a big addition to their defense today, with Juco Edge Rusher Nikko Taylor signing with Oregon State today.

Taylor is rated as the best Juco Edge Rusher by 247Sports, and at 6’6 and 245 pounds he should bring a big physical element to Oregon State’s pass rush. He currently plays for Hutschinson Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

In addition to the Beavers, Taylor received offers fromm Appalachian State, Buffalo, Charlotte and Kansas. Check out some of his highlights from his high school years, at Blue Valley North in Overland, Kansas, below.

Check back throughout the day for more signing day updates.